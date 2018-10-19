Ruling party expects pope's visit to NK to speed up denuclearization

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party on Friday expressed hope that Pope Francis' potential visit to North Korea will help speed up denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



The pope effectively accepted an invitation to visit North Korea Thursday when President Moon Jae-in relayed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's verbal invitation. Pope Francis said if the North sends an official invitation, he will "certainly" respond to it.







(Yonhap)

"The pope's possible visit to North Korea indicates the international community's support for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Hong Young-pyo, the DP's floor leader, said at a meeting with senior party members."If realized, his trip will be momentum to induce the North toward the path to denuclearization," he said. "We need a flexible approach to elicit (Pyongyang's) denuclearization."The North's leader expressed his willingness to invite the pope to his country during his third and latest summit with Moon in Pyongyang last month, according to Moon's office.No pope has ever visited North Korea.Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae expects that a papal visit could help expedite the process to bring peace to the divided peninsula, the world's last remaining vestige of the Cold War.For North Korea, the pope's visit can help its efforts to become a normal state and improve ties with the US. (Yonhap)