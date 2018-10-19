Gov't hones in on winning orders from Vietnam, UAE

NATIONAL

South Korea's industry ministry said it will hold a meeting of government agencies, industry organizations and companies Friday to discuss support measures in getting project orders from the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.



The participants will present what has been achieved so far and the needed assistance from different agencies, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.



Discussion topics will include South Korea's attendance at the 2018 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference from Nov. 12-15 to promote exports and joint investments.







South Korea is scheduled to host "project plazas" in the coming weeks to arrange one-on-one matching consultations between local companies and overseas governments or agencies that will be issuing project orders.The land ministry will hold a separate meeting with Vietnamese investment and transportation ministries from Oct. 29-Nov. 2 to discuss inter-governmental cooperation, while the oceans ministry is slated to send government-private joint delegations to Vietnam and the UAE to sign memorandums of understanding on port development. (Yonhap)