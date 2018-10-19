S. Korean leader heads to Brussels to attend Asia-EU summit

NATIONAL

ROME -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in headed to Brussels on Thursday, wrapping up his three-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican.



Moon is scheduled to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting summit and hold bilateral talks with the leaders of Germany, Thailand and Britain on Friday.







Earlier in the day, Moon met Pope Francis and delivered an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the pope to visit Pyongyang. It is widely viewed as an attempt by the North to win a papal blessing for its efforts to become a normal state. No pope has ever visited the North.Moon is on a high-stakes European tour that earlier took him to Paris, where he asked France, one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, to recognize the denuclearization steps the North has taken or promised to take and consider easing sanctions against the impoverished country.Moon's European tour will end in Copenhagen, where he will take part in the inaugural summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, also known as P4G. (Yonhap)