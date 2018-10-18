Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Rice production forecast to fall 2.4% in 2018: data

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Oct 18, 2018 - 17:16
  • Updated : Oct 18, 2018 - 17:16




South Korea's rice output is expected to fall slightly in 2018 from the previous year due to bad weather conditions during the harvest season and a decline in rice paddies, government data showed.

The country's rice production is forecast to decline to some 3.87 million tons this year, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. The 2018 estimate is well below the five-year average of some 4.2 million tons.

A total of 738,000 hectares of rice paddies were used to grow the staple grain this year, down 2.2 percent from last year.







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114