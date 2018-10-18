10-year term sought for private institute owner in child rape case

Citing the nature of violence against a minor, prosecutors demanded the 34-year-old defendant, surnamed Lee, wear an ankle monitor for the next 20 years and be added on the registry of sex offenders against minors.
|(Yonhap)
Lee is accused of sexually assaulting the child after making her drink two shots of soju mixed with another beverage inside his home on April 24. The victim alleged Lee held her arms down with such force that she could not move during the incident.
The prosecution further believes he should be barred from working in any sector involving minors after being released to parole supervision for up to 10 years, according to court records.
Lee is reported to have been a frequent user of mobile chatting apps to meet women.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)