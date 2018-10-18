Controversy erupts over US military’s tightened base access for Koreans in Japan

NATIONAL

Controversy has erupted over the United States military’s decision to impose extra scrutiny on South Koreans visiting US bases in Japan, prompting speculation as to the reasoning behind it.



According to US military newspaper Stars and Stripes, US Forces Japan has recently added South Korea to a list of nations whose citizens must undergo additional screening before they can be escorted onto installations.



USFJ said the measure is a part of the routine process for reviewing its policies for third-country national access to US military installations in Japan. Until that review is complete, the previous policies and procedures will remain in effect, the command said.



“In a dynamic security environment, we routinely review installation security procedures for the safety and security of our personnel and their families,” USFJ spokesperson Maj. Genieve White of the US Air Force told The Korea Herald via email.







