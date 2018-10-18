Go to Mobile Version

Coupang opens Halloween-theme store

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Oct 18, 2018 - 14:40
  • Updated : Oct 18, 2018 - 14:40
South Korean e-commerce company Coupang said Thursday that it had opened a Halloween-concept store, offering some 250,000 Halloween items.

According to Coupang, there are 20 categories of products including costumes, trick-or-treat candies and party and packing items. 

(Coupang)

For promotion, Coupang will offer discount coupons applicable to some of the Halloween makeup products. Those who purchase more than 50,000 won ($45) of Halloween products will be given a 7,000 won discount coupon.

“As more people celebrate Halloween through parties (in Korea), more customers are looking for related products. At our Halloween-themed store, customers can find a range of party items from global brands, offered at low prices,” said a Coupang official. 

Coupang has also opened shops with various themes, such as men’s grooming, STEAM toys, home cafes, senior life, golf and more.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)


