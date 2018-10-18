Coupang opens Halloween-theme store

BUSINESS

(Coupang)

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang said Thursday that it had opened a Halloween-concept store, offering some 250,000 Halloween items.According to Coupang, there are 20 categories of products including costumes, trick-or-treat candies and party and packing items.For promotion, Coupang will offer discount coupons applicable to some of the Halloween makeup products. Those who purchase more than 50,000 won ($45) of Halloween products will be given a 7,000 won discount coupon.“As more people celebrate Halloween through parties (in Korea), more customers are looking for related products. At our Halloween-themed store, customers can find a range of party items from global brands, offered at low prices,” said a Coupang official.Coupang has also opened shops with various themes, such as men’s grooming, STEAM toys, home cafes, senior life, golf and more.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)