Coupang opens Halloween-theme store

According to Coupang, there are 20 categories of products including costumes, trick-or-treat candies and party and packing items.
|(Coupang)
For promotion, Coupang will offer discount coupons applicable to some of the Halloween makeup products. Those who purchase more than 50,000 won ($45) of Halloween products will be given a 7,000 won discount coupon.
“As more people celebrate Halloween through parties (in Korea), more customers are looking for related products. At our Halloween-themed store, customers can find a range of party items from global brands, offered at low prices,” said a Coupang official.
Coupang has also opened shops with various themes, such as men’s grooming, STEAM toys, home cafes, senior life, golf and more.
