NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in his 50s has been arrested for reportedly stealing money by ripping off window railings from old apartments.The man faces a charge of stealing 40 million won ($35,300) worth of money and valuables in a total of 10 burglaries. The crimes occurred mainly in the Gangnam and Dongjak districts in Seoul.Many of the man’s thefts targeted vacant homes during Chuseok and other holidays. A police official encouraged people to “repair windows of old apartments and store valuables in safe places such as banks,” to avoid robbery.By Lee Tae-hee ( leetaehee@heraldcorp.com