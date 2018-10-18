Taxi drivers' strike disturbs morning commutes

NATIONAL

SUWON/INCHEON/SEOUL -- A walkout by thousands of taxi drivers in protest of a commercial carpool service created inconvenience for citizens heading to workplaces during the morning rush hour on Thursday.



The stoppage began at 4 a.m. to protest against the recent launch of Kakao T Carpool, a ride-sharing service designed to connect ordinary drivers to passengers during the morning and evening rush hours. They claim the top mobile messaging company's service would kill the industry.



No major disturbances occurred across the country due to the 24-hour strike.







(Yonhap)

Commuters in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, the areas surrounding Seoul, experienced a delay in hailing a cab, as around half of the taxi drivers operating in the two metropolitan regions walked off the job.Nearly 10,500 corporation-owned taxi drivers and over 26,600 privately-owned taxis went on the one-day strike in Gyeonggi, representing 54 percent of all drivers.In Incheon, about 7,000 taxi drivers joined the walkout.The strike disturbed the routine commute of many citizens in the region. Commuters were spotted forming long lines at a bus stand or hurriedly walking down the subway gate to use other means of transportation.Hundreds of taxi drivers in other parts of the country also joined the strike, but it has had little affect on commuters as the number of participants is relatively low.The strike also had a limited impact on people in Seoul, although some commuters in the morning had difficulties calling taxis via Kakao's cab-hailing app.Taxi drivers plan to hold a massive rally at 2 p.m. in the central Gwanghwamun square in Seoul. (Yonhap)