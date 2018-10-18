Korea reports bird flu cases based on wild bird droppings

NATIONAL

The South Korean government said Thursday it has detected three cases of bird flu in different parts of the nation and vowed to strengthen quarantine measures.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it has confirmed H5 avian influenza viruses in wild bird droppings collected from Gunsan of North Jeolla Province on Oct. 8 and Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province on Oct. 15.







(Yonhap)

The ministry has confirmed the H5N2 AI virus in wild bird feces in Paju, north of Seoul, on Oct. 11.The ministry said it has prohibited movement of birds from the affected region and disinfected nearby areas to contain the possible spread of the highly infectious disease.Quarantine officials have beefed up monitoring, as winter is usually the high season for bird flu infections, it noted. (Yonhap)