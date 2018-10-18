[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Daejeon Science Festival provides a chance for visitors to experience advanced technology, particularly with hands-on activities for children.It is runs Oct.19-22, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge, although some paid programs are also available.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese. The homepage (www.djsf.kr) is only in Korean.The Busan One Asia Festival, Asia’s No. 1 Hallyu festival, will be held from Saturday to Oct. 28 across Busan.Programs include the opening -- Saturday at 7 p.m. -- and closing ceremonies, a park concert and fan meeting, along with exhibitions of food, medical, aesthetic and fashion products.The event is open to visitors of all ages. Refer to the homepage for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, including admission and participation fees for each program.The Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival has been held since 2000 to promote Masan’s chrysanthemums and enhance the market.The programs include the opening ceremony, chrysanthemum ceremony, a cultural event and the closing ceremony,The event will be held from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Entrance is free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit culture.changwon.go.kr.Yeongju is famous for its Punggi Insam, or ginseng, grown on Sobaeksan. It holds a festival featuring various ginseng-themed programs such as ginseng harvesting, cooking sessions, an exhibition and cultural programs.It is held from Saturday to Oct. 28 and is free of charge.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay. The homepage --www.ginsengfestival.com -- is only in Korean.The main event of the Gochang Moyang Fortress Festival is “Dapseongdori,” which involves carrying a rock on top of your head and walking around the fortress three times.Other programs include a pansori performance, farming music, folk games and arrow-throwing, among other activities.The event is now held until Sunday, and is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay. The homepage -- moyangfestival.gochang.go.kr -- is only in Korean.