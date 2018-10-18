Korea launches promotions at int'l derivatives expo

BUSINESS

South Korea's bourse operator said Thursday it has taken part in the world's largest futures and options expo and launched campaigns to promote its derivative products.



The Korea Exchange joined the 34th annual FIA Futures and Options EXPO 2018 event, which kicked off on Tuesday (US time) for a three-day run in Chicago.







(Yonhap)

As the world's largest event for the global listed derivatives and cleared swaps community, the trade show drew more than 4,000 industry experts to share new market trends and keep abreast of the latest developments in technology and regulations in the field, according to the organizer."After winning permission to launch direct sales activities from the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month, we participated in the event and have launched proactive marketing efforts to attract foreign investors," the KRX said in a release.The Seoul bourse also attended the 6th Trading Asia Symposium involving six major exchanges in Asia, including Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and aimed at boosting connections with neighboring countries for joint marketing efforts, it noted. (Yonhap)