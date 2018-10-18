Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Most cloudy with some rain expected Thursday

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Oct 18, 2018 - 10:30
  • Updated : Oct 18, 2018 - 10:30
With lower levels of fine dust, cloudy skies are forecast throughout South Korea with some rain.

Areas along the east coast are likely to see continued rain. East coast areas in Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces have forecast up to 80 millimeters of rain, accompanied by strong winds. Mountainous areas in Gangwon Province could see some snow.


(Yonhap)

Inland regions including Seoul and Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces should also expect some rain, though only about 5 mm.

The weather will be colder than Wednesday with temperatures plunging to around 8 degrees Celsius in the morning in Seoul, before rising to 17 C during the daytime.

Clear weather is expected for Friday and the weekend.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


