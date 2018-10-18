Vatican welcomes Moon with special mass for Korean peace

NATIONAL

VATICAN -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a special mass for peace on the Korean Peninsula at the Vatican on Wednesday.



The mass was presided over by its top diplomat, Pietro Parolin, in honor of Moon, a Catholic, whose peace drive has revived cooperation between the two Koreas and talks to denuclearize the North.



The mass began with the Vatican's secretary of state welcoming Moon and his wife in Korean.







"I welcome President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook. I relay Pope Francis' welcome. Let us pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Parolin said.The hour-long mass ended with Parolin offering a short prayer for peace on the Korean Peninsula, again in Korean.Moon's presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, earlier noted it marked a very rare occasion for the Vatican to hold a mass for a specific country.After the mass, the South Korean president was given what the Vatican called an "unique and exceptional" opportunity to address the Vatican and its people.Moon asked for the international community's continued support for his efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula. He called the event a great blessing for his country and its people in their journey toward peace. (Yonhap)