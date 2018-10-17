[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

The Oak Room, the Millennium Seoul Hilton’s traditional English-style bar, will host a Halloween party on Oct. 27.The bar will be decorated with jack-o’-lanterns, staff will be dressed in costumes and a live trio will be singing. A face painting artist will be on hand to decorate guests’ faces with Halloween-inspired designs. Entrance is free, and those who arrive in costume will be given a free welcome drink.Cafe 395, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, will celebrate Halloween with decorations and special menu items such as pumpkin soup and Halloween cake on Oct. 27 and 28.For reservations or inquiries, call Oak Room at (02) 317-3234, Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is to present a special gourmet experience through a daytrip titled “Caviar Picnic with Michel” on Oct. 27.After a light breakfast at the hotel, participants will visit Almas caviar farm in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province with the hotel’s executive chef Michel Eschmann.After a tour around the farm, the hotel’s chief sommelier Jeong Ha-bong will host a wine and champagne tasting class, paired with caviar. A caviar set course dinner, prepared by the chef over the past five months, will be offered as the finale.The all-inclusive package costs 300,000 won per person. For more information, call the hotel at (02) 2276-3330.Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces “Suite in Grand” room package for a relaxing city vacation.The package includes a suite room, a complimentary bottle of wine and Jo Malone gift box. It also offers a 50,000 won dining credit, which can be used at any of the restaurants within the hotel property.Package guests will also have access to the Grand Club lounge, which is reserved exclusively for suite room guests. A private check-in and check-out service can be done at the lounge.The package is available until Dec. 24, with prices starting at 390,000 won. For reservations or inquiries, call (02) 799-8888.InterContinental Seoul COEX is to celebrate Halloween with Bloody Halloween Party on Oct. 26.The Lobby Lounge will be fully furnished with jack-o’-lanterns and other decorations. The hotel staff will be wearing the dress code of red and black Halloween costumes.The party is divided into two parts. During the first part of the party, guests will enjoy an evening buffet and unlimited drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. In the second part, guests may enjoy a midnight buffet and unlimited drinks from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.Tickets for the first part of the party cost 55,000 won, while tickets for the second part are available for 80,000 won. For more information, call Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8603.Conrad Seoul presents its Fall in Autumn afternoon tea set, inspired by the colors of autumn.Along with a pot of Ronnefeldt tea, various tea treats will be served on a three-tier tray. The treats include scones, salmon croissants or ham and cheese sandwiches. Sweets selection is comprised of classic desserts of Sacher Cake and Mont Blanc.The special tea set menu, priced at 39,000 won per person, is available at the hotel’s Lobby Lounge on weekends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 18. Advance reservation is required. For reservations or more information, call (02) 6137-7130.