Merkel says 'still a chance' for deal on Brexit

By AFP
  • Published : Oct 17, 2018 - 20:51
  • Updated : Oct 17, 2018 - 21:04

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that there was "still a chance" for an accord with Britain to leave the EU but that Berlin was preparing for a no-deal Brexit.
 

German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a session of the German parliament ahead of an EU summit focused on Brexit, on October 17, 2018 in Berlin. (AFP)

"There is still a chance to achieve a good and sustainable exit accord,"

Merkel told parliament ahead of a crunch EU summit in Brussels that will focus on Brexit.

"At the same time it is of course part of responsible and forward-looking governance that we prepare for all scenarios. That includes the possibility that Britain will leave the EU without a deal." (AFP)



