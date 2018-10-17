Korean TV stars pose with English newspaper

ENTERTAINMENT

Proficiency in the English language adds to a person’s charm, it seems, as Korean celebrities update their social media feeds with The Korea Herald, the nation’s No. 1 English news daily, as props in their photo shoot or as inflight reading materials.Yang Se-hyeong is the latest to join the trend with The Korea Herald.On Tuesday, Yang updated his Instagram with a series of black-and-white photos dressed in a smart suit. In one of the shots, Yang holds up The Korea Herald paper, showing the Culture and Business sections to the camera.Perhaps Yang borrowed the idea from comedian friend Jang Do-yeon, with whom he was on a TV talk show on Oct. 3.In the show, Jang surprised the audience with her top-notch English proficiency exam score. Out of a possible score of 990 on the TOEIC, Jang was awarded over 900 points. When Yang jokingly accused Jang of exaggerating her scores, Jang showed that she reads The Korea Herald as proof to her claim.Nigerian-Korean model Han Hyun-min, who made it on the list of Time magazine’s 30 Most Influential Teens of 2017, was interviewed by The Korea Herald in November 2017.Han posted on his Instagram a photo of himself holding up the Style section of the English daily following the interview.Hyelim, formerly of the now-defunct Wonder Girls, has also put herself forward as a reader of The Korea Herald in an Instagram post.Hyelim shared a photo of The Korea Herald article featuring girl group Twice on her Instagram to support her junior stars. Hyelim has been enrolled at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ department of English for International Conferences and Communication since 2017.Super Junior’s Choi Si-won picks up The Korea Herald as his inflight reading material of choice.Choi also drinks the Herald Corporation’s 100 percent organic cold-pressed juice, and has a photo taken together with Jungwook Hong, chairman of Herald Corp., on his Instagram.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)