Students clash with school over follow-up measures after ‘nude man’ incident

The students of Dongduk Women’s University are locked in a battle with school authorities concerning an incident in which a man allegedly trespassed on school property and spread nude photos of himself taken on campus.The student council on Tuesday posted a statement calling for the school to introduce stronger regulations against trespassers on campus. They demanded the installment of card readers and the replacement of all desks and chairs in classrooms.On Tuesday, Kim Myoung-ae, president of the university, apologized as students had demanded at a protest the previous day. However, the school rejected students’ demands for card readers and the replacement of desks and chairs, citing budgetary issues.On Oct. 6, a man entered Dongduk Women’s University campus and spread via Twitter naked photos of himself taken in the classrooms and hallways. Police have requested an arrest warrant for the suspect.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)