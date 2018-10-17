Driver goes to jail after 9 DUIs, unlicensed driving offenses

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 54-year-old motorcycle driver with a record of nine DUIs has been sentenced to imprisonment in his first trial.According to Ulsan district court Judge Lee Jun-young, the motorcycle operator was sentenced to seven months in prison for violating road traffic laws.The operator had previously been indicted for driving a motorcycle 300 meters without a license in Ulsan. At the time the driver’s blood alcohol level was 0.176 percent, far exceeding the legal driving limit of 0.05 percent. A level higher than 0.1 percent mandates that the license be revoked.After his first DUI conviction in 2001, the man racked up eight more citations for driving under the influence, six of which were while unlicensed.“The driver drank and drove during the probation period and did not pay fines for previous DUIs,” the court pointed out.Claiming innocence by asserting another car had struck the motorcycle and not showing any signs of guilt reportedly added months to the final sentence.By Lee Tae-hee (leetaehee@heraldcorp.com)