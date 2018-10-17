Gimpo Airport reopens domestic terminals after renovations

The airport, which was built in 1980, underwent renovations in response to aging buildings, increasing numbers of domestic travelers and the rise of low-cost carriers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.
|Renovated domestic terminals at Gimpo International Airport (Yonhap)
The 88,443 square-meter terminal will now enable passengers to quickly check their baggage and undergo security checks. With 14 security checkpoints, there will be shorter lines for preflight screening, the airport operator said.
The airport has also expanded the departure area for groups of travelers and installed moving walkways with a combined length of 533 meters to improve passenger convenience.
Large-scale food courts and restaurants have been added on the fourth floor, and the rooftop has been renovated as an observatory where passengers can view planes taking off and landing, officials said.
“We will devote all our efforts to providing optimal service to satisfy the growing demand for domestic flights and high expectations for aviation services,” said Kim Myung-woon, acting CEO of the Korea Airports Corp.
According to the airport operator, last year an average of 68,500 passengers used Gimpo International Airport every day.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)