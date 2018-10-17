VW seeks bigger presence in premium sedan market with Arteon

|Volkswagen’s premium sedan Arteon (Volkswagen Korea)
Arteon is a four-door coupe that combines design elements of classic sports car and fastback models. The premium model opens a new chapter in Volkswagen’s design history and is expected to be an exclusive product in the full-size segment with its unique design, the company added.
Built off the MQB platform, which increases space, the sedan has a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged engine that produces 268 horsepower. The LED-enhanced grille runs along the entire front of the vehicle for a super dynamic look. Arteon offers wheel options up to 20 inches, the company said.
VW will also offer its new digital cockpit, featuring an active info display and a head-up display.
The vehicle has reinterpreted the concept of Gran Turismo as it offers charismatic sportiness, an avant-garde look, spacious seats and a spacious trunk that can hold up to 1,557 liters of cargo.
For safe and comfortable driving, the Arteon is equipped with Volkwagen’s latest adaptive cruise control system and side assist plus. A pedestrian monitoring system and traffic jam assist are part of every Arteon model. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
This article is sponsored by Volkswagen Korea. – Ed.