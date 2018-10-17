Korea’s ICT Ministry, World Bank co-host Digital Development Partnership workshop

Held from Oct. 15-19, the DDP workshop brought representatives from countries ranging from Angola to Indonesia and Uzbekistan to learn from Korea’s digital development experience across both the public and private sectors.
|Boutheina Guermazi, Director of Digital Development at the World Bank Group. (Ministry of Science and ICT)
Government agencies including the Seoul Urban Solutions Agency, the Seoul City-led Global Collaborations of the World e-Governments Organization and the National Information Society Agency as well as the Korea Information Certification Authority Inc., Kakao Pay and Samsung SDS presented their digital solutions during the workshop, the ministry said.
“Digital technologies are offering tremendous development opportunities for low and middle-income countries. At the World Bank Group, we are keen to leverage these technologies to help our client countries improve internet connectivity and build the digital economy,” said Boutheina Guermazi, Director of Digital Development at the World Bank Group.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Korea in this endeavor. The workshop and consultations these days in Seoul -- bringing together approximately 40 representatives from over 25 countries -- confirm the high interest in Korean digital solutions and they underline the relevance of our strategic partnership.”
The World Bank’s DDP initiative aims to help developing countries devise and implement digital strategies and plans that meet the demands of today’s rapidly changing digital world. Its public and private sector partners include Denmark, Finland, GSMA, Japan, Korea, Microsoft and the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)