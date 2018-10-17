Why is #ARMYIndependenceDay trending?

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS’ global fandom Army has responded to a different view expressed by some K-pop and non-BTS fans by posting tweets with a sense of humor, resulting in the trending of the hashtag #ARMYIndependenceDay on Twitter.Some K-pop listeners and fans have recently expressed discomfort for the fast-growing BTS fan community. They have claimed that some of the band’s Army only listened to BTS and showed little interest for K-pop in general, leading to a flurry of posts with #ArmysRuinedKpopParty.In response, Army members started a wave of posts with #ARMYIndependenceDay to celebrate their “freedom.” Some fans posted humorous pictures of their “independent” Army nation, including its history, national flag, passport and currency, also featuring internet memes in their posts.