[Breaking] YouTube resumes service after 1-hour crash, global disruption

BUSINESS

(Screencaptured at 10:30 a.m.)

YouTube servers that went down causing worldwide bafflement Wednesday morning were restored after about an hour.The site was restored at 11:38 a.m. by which time nearly 5,000 tweets had inundated Twitter in Korea with a hashtag for “YouTube Server.”From around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, YouTube users worldwide faced the message “500 Internal Server Error” upon trying to visit the video streaming site. The error page explained, “Sorry, something went wrong,” but added, “A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation.”A YouTube Korea representative had told The Korea Herald they were “internally investigating the temporary error” that had occurred globally.Among the viral tweets was a photo featuring an immobilized university lecture room where the syllabus centered on YouTube. “YouTube server goes down during a lecture on YouTube - first in history,” wrote the Twitter user.A YouTube Red user speculated this was a calculated move by Google to promote the efficiency of its paid service, as he or she was still able to listen to music and watch videos that had been previously downloaded.The downtime was unprecedented for YouTube. Over 1.8 billion people visit YouTube each month, according to a Business Insider report in May.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)