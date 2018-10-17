Users baffled by worldwide YouTube crash

BUSINESS

(Screencaptured at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday)

YouTube users worldwide faced the message “500 Internal Servor Error” upon trying to visit the video streaming site, Wednesday.The error page explains, “Sorry, something went wrong,” but adds, “A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation.”A YouTube Korea representative told The Korea Herald they are “internally investigating the temporary error” that has occurred globally.As of the time of publication, some site functionality had been restored, but videos would only display playback errors and many components of the site remain missing.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)