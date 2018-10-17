Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Users baffled by worldwide YouTube crash

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Oct 17, 2018 - 11:00
  • Updated : Oct 17, 2018 - 12:01
YouTube users worldwide faced the message “500 Internal Servor Error” upon trying to visit the video streaming site, Wednesday.

The error page explains, “Sorry, something went wrong,” but adds, “A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation.”

A YouTube Korea representative told The Korea Herald they are “internally investigating the temporary error” that has occurred globally.

As of the time of publication, some site functionality had been restored, but videos would only display playback errors and many components of the site remain missing.


(Screencaptured at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday)


By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114