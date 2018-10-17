Two referred to prosecution for illegally brokering jobs for Vietnamese students

NATIONAL

South Korea's immigration office referred two job agency officials to the prosecution on Wednesday, recommending their indictment for illegally brokering jobs for hundreds of Vietnamese students.



The brokers, identified only as a 58-year-old Choi and a 59-year-old Chung, have been booked without detention for offering







262 Vietnamese studying here part-time jobs at 13 companies, including hypermarkets and logistics warehouses, between November 2016 and August 2018.They allegedly knew that the students did not hold work visas and took about 30 percent of their hourly wage as commission. They even set up a company in Vietnam to recruit students.More than half of the Vietnamese students enrolled in a university in Gyeonggi Province. They told the immigration officials that they wanted the jobs to pay for their tuition.The authorities are also investigating the university to find out if it was involved in the alleged illegal job brokering. The university is suspected of providing an office on campus for the two brokers, for free, to recruit students. (Yonhap)