S. Korean president, UNESCO chief vow efforts toward inter-Korean reconciliation

NATIONAL

PARIS -- The leaders of South Korea and UNESCO agreed Tuesday to promote reconciliation between the divided Koreas partly through increased assistance for North Korea in education and other areas.



In a meeting in Paris, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay also agreed to joint efforts to designate the Demilitarized Zone as a biosphere reserve, a move that comes after Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to turn the DMZ into a peace zone in their bilateral summits held in April and May.







South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay shaking hands(Yonhap)

The DMZ is a four-kilometer wide buffer zone along the heavily fortified military demarcation line that separates the Koreas.Explaining that the divided Koreas have already agreed to withdraw their military guard posts and land mines along the DMZ, Moon said the area would be a great global asset if designated an UNESCO biosphere reserve, said Ko Min-jung, vice spokeswoman for the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae.The Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice. Moon last met with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang in September, when the leaders declared a de facto end to the war by signing what Seoul has called a non-aggression pact."President Moon expressed gratitude that Director-General Azoulay has supported our government's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula at every occasion, and asked for her continued interest and support," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.Azoulay proposed the divided Koreas jointly push for the designation of Ssireum, traditional Korean wrestling, as an intangible cultural asset to further promote cooperation and exchange between the two Koreas, according to Ko.South and North Korea have separately been pushing to have the traditional sport be designated by UNESCO, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Moon agreed joint efforts by the two Koreas would be "very meaningful" if realized, Ko said in a statement.The UNESCO chief praised Moon for his efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula, and said the Paris-based UN agency will closely cooperate with the peace initiative, the press release said.The South Korean president arrived here Saturday on a four-day state visit. He was set to embark on a three-day trip to Rome and the Vatican later in the day. (Yonhap)