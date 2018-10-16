Go to Mobile Version

N. Korea hands over S. Korean citizen held for illegal entry

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 16, 2018 - 22:01
  • Updated : Oct 16, 2018 - 22:08
North Korea on Tuesday repatriated a 60-year-old South Korean man who was detained last month after Pyongyang claimed he entered the country illegally, Seoul’s unification ministry said.

The man, identified only by his surname, Pyo, was sent to the South via the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone at around 4 p.m., the ministry said.

“Related agencies are currently investigating him to discern how he entered the North,” the ministry said. “The government positively evaluates the return of our citizen from a humanitarian perspective.”

In August, the North also sent a 34-year-old South Korean man after holding him for 16 days for his allegedly illegal entry into the communist country. (Yonhap)


