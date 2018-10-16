Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] 28.6% of households have only one member

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Oct 16, 2018 - 17:32
  • Updated : Oct 16, 2018 - 17:32




The number of single-person households continued to rise in South Korea last year.

According to data compiled by Statistics Korea, households consisting of a single member totaled 5.62 million in 2017, compared with 5.39 million the previous year. This accounted for 28.6 percent of all households in the country, up 0.7 percentage point from a year earlier.

The percentage of those living alone has been on a sharp rise for decades, hitting 20 percent in 2005 for the first time, compared to 4.8 percent in 1980.

Single-person households have become the most common household type in South Korea, making up 27.2 percent in 2015.





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114