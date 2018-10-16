[Graphic News] 28.6% of households have only one member

NATIONAL

The number of single-person households continued to rise in South Korea last year.According to data compiled by Statistics Korea, households consisting of a single member totaled 5.62 million in 2017, compared with 5.39 million the previous year. This accounted for 28.6 percent of all households in the country, up 0.7 percentage point from a year earlier.The percentage of those living alone has been on a sharp rise for decades, hitting 20 percent in 2005 for the first time, compared to 4.8 percent in 1980.Single-person households have become the most common household type in South Korea, making up 27.2 percent in 2015.