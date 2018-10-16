Korean Google Play users spent $11.2 b in 10 years

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean users of Google Play's application store spent a total of $11.2 billion over the past 10 years, making Asia's fourth-largest economy the third most lucrative market, a report showed Tuesday.Google Play, originally known as Android Market, has provided games, applications and other content from its Android store since October 2008.Japan topped the list with a combined user spend of $25.1 billion, followed by the United States with $19.3 billion, according to the latest report by online mobile application tracker App Annie.In terms of the number of downloads, the report showed that India came in first place with 36.9 billion apps downloaded over the cited period, followed by the United States with 31.1 billion and Brazil with 25.2 billion. (Yonhap)