Eugene Bell staff to visit N. Korea for 3 weeks for medical aid

The Eugene Bell Foundation, a US-based group that has long provided medical humanitarian assistance to North Korea, especially for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, said that its officials will visit the North for three weeks beginning Tuesday.



The private foundation said in a press release that its delegation has begun a regular autumn visit to North Korea.







(Yonhap)

"The Eugene Bell Foundation's delegation will visit all North Korean multidrug-resistant tuberculosis centers supported by the foundation and meet with existing patients and medical staff in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health," the press release said."The delegation will also register new patients and deliver six months of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis drugs and other support items."It said the delegation is composed of about 10 people, including Eugene Bell Foundation Chairman Stephen Linton, and plans to depart from Pyongyang on Nov. 6.The foundation has regularly visited North Korea in spring and fall every year to meet with medical staff and patients, and deliver multidrug-resistant tuberculosis drugs and other support items.