[Photo News] Korea Herald Biz Forum: ASEAN and New Asia

BUSINESS

To spotlight the significance of South Korea-ASEAN relations, The Korea Herald hosted the “The Korea Herald Biz Forum: ASEAN and New Asia” at Shilla Hotel in Seoul for four hours on Tuesday morning.More than 200 prospective investors, diplomats, and business executives from Korea and the 10 ASEAN nations attended the forum to increase the strength of their partnerships.The forum started with Deputy Secretary-General Aladdin D. Rillo’s presentation on the overview of the ASEAN economy. The following speakers then went into depth about the entertainment industry in ASEAN countries, ASEAN’s role as a bridge for market entry to North Korea, and legal advice to venture into Southeast Asian markets.Written by Lee Tae-hee (taeneelee@heraldcorp.com)Photos by Korea Herald