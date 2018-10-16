First ladies of South Korea and France walk arm in arm

Kim, who accompanied President Moon Jae-in on a state visit to France, spent nearly an hour and a half at the museum, enjoying famous artwork including the original paintings of “Mona Lisa” and “Portrait of Louis XIV” with Macron.
|(Yonhap)
The first ladies of the two countries met for a second time following the 2017 G-20 Hamburg summit in Germany when they first encountered each other.
Kim said she had been waiting for this moment to reunite as she met Macron outside the Louvre’s pyramid. Macron responded that she was happy to get to spend time with Kim.
|(Yonhap)
While President Moon discussed North Korean sanctions with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two looked more laid-back as they discussed a wide range of issues women face, including child care and difficulties in the workplace.
|(Yonhap)
|The first ladies of South Korea and France look around the Apollo Gallery. (Yonhap)
The two stopped to have a look at a desk that once belonged to King Maximilian II from 18th century Bavaria, as the museum restored the desk in June using hanji, or traditional Korean paper, from Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.
|Photo caption: First ladies Kim Jung-sook (left) and Brigitte Macron descend the stairs with their arms locked at the Louvre Museum. (Yonhap)
Kim’s tweed Chanel jacket with messages written in Korean also became a hot topic. “Korea,” “Seoul,” “Coco” and “Mademoiselle” were weaved into the print, making a perfect fit for the occasion.
Kim reportedly borrowed the jacket for the visit and received the compliments of Brigitte Macron, who described it as very beautiful.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)