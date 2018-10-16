Man caught after spreading nude photos of himself taken at women’s university

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man, who took indecent photos at a university campus and uploaded them on Twitter was caught Monday, police said.Police have requested an arrest warrant for him.The 28-year-old man is accused of spreading pornographic images and trespassing upon school property. He allegedly entered Dongduk Women’s University campus and took photos of himself naked in empty classrooms and hallways on Oct. 6, and spread the photos on Twitter.After the photos circulated on Twitter and anonymous community sites, an online petition was made on Oct. 13 involving the incident. The petition called for an immediate investigation, stressing the need to set up measures to protect women and their safety. About 52,000 people have signed the petition as of Tuesday.On Monday, about 400 students of Dongduk Women’s University gathered at the school’s main hall and criticized the alleged school authorities’ inaction over the incident.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)