Disabled athlete found burning in open field: police

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old disabled person who was found engulfed in flames Monday in an open field in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.According to authorities, a passerby called dispatch around 7:30 p.m. Monday to report a “person on fire” near an open field in Heungduk-gu, northwestern Cheongju.Police and fire investigators said the subject was declared dead at the scene. The victim was identified as a 24-year-old athlete with an intellectual disability.Circumstantial evidence found at the scene indicates the deceased victim may have died by suicide, police said.Authorities said they will further investigate the death as a suicide rather than a potential homicide based on initial evidence.By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com