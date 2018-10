NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A South Korean police officer in his 30s has been fired for uploading obscene contents on his blog.Incheon District Police Station said Monday that the 33-year-old officer has been dismissed on disciplinary grounds for the violation. The policeman was arrested in June after an online user discovered his blog post that included two pictures of his genitals and a review of an illegal massage shop.The user reported him to the state petitions agency. The owner of the illegal massage shop faced charges for violating the medical law.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com