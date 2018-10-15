Land minister to help Korean builders win orders in Mideast

NATIONAL

South Korea's land minister will help Korean construction companies win projects in the Middle East during her business trip to the region, the government here said Monday.







(Yonhap)

Kim Hyun-mee will promote Korean builders' expertise and advanced know-how in the field of smart cities, airports and intelligent transport systems (ITS) when she meets officials in Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.She will be visiting the region from Monday through Friday.In March, South Korean President Moon Jae-in paid a visit to the UAE and agreed to form business ties between the two countries in the construction industry. Kim is expected to discuss follow-up measures with her counterparts to help Korean firms win construction orders in the three countries, it said. (Yonhap)