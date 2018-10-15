Team Australia bicycles Korea for charity

The team of 15 Australian and Korean riders started their campaign at the Unification Observatory in Goseong-gun, Gangwon Province, on Oct. 6. They traveled southward along the east coast to the city of Gangneung on the first day, rode over the mountain range of Baekdudaegan the next day and finished at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Oct. 8.
The event is intended to promote the importance and benefits of diversity and multiculturalism, Australia’s unwavering support for peace on the Korean Peninsula and the virtue of a healthy lifestyle.
|A team of Australian diplomats and citizens pose at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Oct. 8 after a three-day cycling trip for multiculturalism and charity. (Australian Embassy)
“Multiculturalism, with its rich cultures, experiences and perspectives, is one of Australia’s key strengths. I have personally benefitted from it, as it has provided me with great opportunities,” Choi said. “Having an active lifestyle is also central to Australian life. Sport brings people together and provides both physical and mental benefits. Being able to promote diversity through this challenging activity, while also witnessing the country’s natural beauty, will be a highlight of my posting here.”
Money raised for the event will go to support the education of children from multicultural families at Hae Mill School in Gangwon Province, which was founded by Korean singer Insooni. She said she wanted to “provide lessons to children who have to deal with the same kind of struggles she endured as a mixed ethnic person in Korea.”
Through corporate support from Blackmores, Encore, Schindler and Macquarie, over 8 million won ($7,060) had been collected prior to the event’s start. People are encouraged to donate money to the school via the Shinhan Bank account (100-028-968075) with Insooni and Good People (Hae Mill School) as the account holder. For inquiries, call Lee Kyung-jin at 010-9588-8761.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)