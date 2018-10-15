Prosecutors grill ex-judge at center of top court power abuse scandal

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Monday questioned a former judge at the center of judicial power abuse allegations involving the Supreme Court and a former chief justice.



Lim Jong-hun, former deputy head of the National Court Administration, the top court's administration affairs body, appeared at the office of state prosecutors for his role in suspected illicit lobbying and trial manipulation.







(Yonhap)

Lim, 59, is accused of helping former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae use trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the previous conservative government to establish a separate court of appeals. Lim worked for the NCA from 2012-2017.The NCA, under Yang's direction, allegedly devised plans to influence politically sensitive trials to the advantage of then-President Park Geun-hye."I feel heavy responsibility for the fact that the court faces an unprecedented crisis and apologize to the public for that," Lim told reporters, upon arrival."I will actively clarify anything that might be misunderstood among the suspicions raised," Lim said."I will faithfully undergo the probe," he said, when asked whether he received an order from Yang.Among the trials in question are the long-pending compensation case for Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor and a case that involves a progressive teachers union.Lim is accused of being the key man who was in charge of carrying out Yang's schemes. (Yonhap)