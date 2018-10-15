Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] BTS in Paris

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Oct 15, 2018 - 14:36
  • Updated : Oct 15, 2018 - 15:22
(Yonhap)
BTS met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook during the band’s visit to Paris for a concert celebrating the friendship between Korea and France.

The group posted pictures on Twitter of its members with Moon and his wife at the Korea-France Friendship Concert at theater Le 13eme Art on Sunday.

(Yonhap)

In photos released by the Blue House, Moon looked proud as the group powered through the hit-packed set, including “DNA” and “Idol,” before an audience of 400, including dignitaries representing the political and arts scenes.

(BTS' Twitter)

The small-scale concert also involved traditional Korean musicians and singer Kim Na-young.

(The Blue House)
(The Blue House)
The Korea-France Friendship Concert is the latest in a series of cultural events the two countries have held since the 2015-2016 “France-Korea year,” which marked the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


