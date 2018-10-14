International fleet review in Jeju concludes 5-day campaign

NATIONAL

An international fleet review on the southern resort island of Jeju concluded its five-day campaign on Sunday, South Korea's Navy said.



Some 10,000 troops from 12 countries and naval representatives from 46 countries attended the International Fleet Review in Jeju and promoted world peace through the sea, while sharing ideas on harmony and co-existence.



Nineteen foreign vessels, including the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, will leave the South Korean port of Jeju on Monday and Tuesday, the Navy said.



South Korea and the United States conducted joint drills in the past when the latter's aircraft carrier arrived on the waters of South Korea, but the Navy said there will be no joint drills this time. Instead, the Navy said it will have joint drills with its India and Canadian counterparts.





US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (Yonhap)

The fleet review was staged at Jeju Naval Base, which was completed in February 2016, for the first time. The Navy said 19 vessels from 12 countries moored off the cruise port at the base during the event."Through the event, we've learned that the Jeju Civilian-Military Complex Port is capable of hosting international or national events," the Navy said.On the sidelines of the fleet review, Admiral Sim Seung-seob, chief of South Korea's naval operations, had bilateral meetings with representatives from 17 countries. Other high-ranking South Korean Navy officials also met with delegations from 42 countries to discuss cooperation in naval operations."We want to give special thanks to the residents of Jeju Island and those who live in town of Gangjeong for successful hosting of the first international fleet review at the Jeju Civilian-Military Complex Port," Sim said.

"The South Korean Navy will keep communicating with local residents and will keep working on finding ways for peace and harmony." (Yonhap)