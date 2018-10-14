Man fined for blackmailing ex with ‘revenge porn’

The Seoul Central District Court said Sunday that it had sentenced the 26-year-old, surnamed Kang, for intimidating his former partner of releasing videos of them having sex.
|(Yonhap)
Kang was arrested in March for sending the video via mobile messenger to his ex-girlfriend and threatening to distribute it online to school communities and other websites after she refused to respond to his messages.
The court’s verdict said that “the decision was made taking into consideration that Kang was a first offender and that he acknowledged his charges and was also regretful of his actions.”
