Seoul Fashion Week ready for kickoff

The biennial event, hosted by the Seoul Design Foundation to cement the city’s status as Asia’s main fashion hub, is to take place at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul through Saturday.
|The exterior of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (Seoul Design Foundation)
|Poster image for 2019 S/S Hera Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Design Foundation)
Menswear designer Woo Young-mi of Solid Homme will kick off the event with a show titled “Solid/Beyond 30.” Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the brand’s launch, Woo will display 100 creations from its 2018 fall-winter collection and its 2019 spring-summer collection.
More than 130 buyers from Asia and 30 buyers from Europe and the Americas are expected to visit for Seoul Fashion Week.
At the Seoul Collection, the main fashion show, 42 local fashion brands will display their creations for the upcoming spring-summer season.
For 24 rookie designer brands, Generation Next is a platform to showcase new talent. The Seoul Design Foundation has fully sponsored all participating designers from Generation Next.
Dew E Dew E and BY.D’BY started out as Generation Next brands and have made their way into the Seoul Collection this season.
Outside the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, 33 fashion brands will appear on runways at different venues across Seoul, including showrooms and culture complexes.
For the general public interested in fashion, a mentoring seminar will take place Thursday. Fashion editors, critics and buyers will discuss influencer marketing and how to inject a fresh perspective into the fashion industry.
The film “McQueen,” which celebrates the life of renowned fashion designer Alexander McQueen, will be shown at nearby cinemas throughout fashion week. Viewers can get a 2,000 won discount off the ticket price by showing photos taken during any fashion week event.
“This season’s Seoul Fashion Week aims to excel in its role of providing up-and-coming designers with opportunities to rise as global fashion experts and turning the event into Korea’s biggest fashion festival, so the public can easily experience and understand what fashion truly is,” said Jeong Gu-ho, the general director of Seoul Fashion Week.
Jeong, a famed fashion designer here, has directed the event for the past four years.
“2019 S/S Hera Seoul Fashion Week will continue to grow as Asia’s No. 1 Fashion Week and take a leap forward to become a global professional fashion fair event,” he added.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)