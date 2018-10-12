North Korea extends mass gymnastics performance until late Oct

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea will stage its mass gymnastics performance until late October, about two weeks longer than initially planned, a travel agency specializing in tours to the reclusive state said Friday.The Beijing-based Koryo Tours said that the North has extended the performance titled the “Glorious Country” until Oct. 27.“We‘ve received news that this year’s ‘Glorious Country’ Mass Games have been extended, most likely until 27 October,” the company said in a posting on its website. It didn‘t provide the source of the information.The North unveiled the propaganda performance on Sept. 9 to commemorate its 70th founding anniversary. It was scheduled to be staged until Wednesday when the North celebrated the anniversary of the ruling party establishment.This year’s performance marked the first time since the North put on the mass games in 2013.The performance is known as the North‘s major propaganda tool with praise for its leaders and tens of thousands of people joining massive, synchronized displays of gymnastics and dance.South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the mass games when he visited Pyongyang last month for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The performance was short on anti-U.S.and propaganda messages.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, earlier reported that the mass games have been drawing huge attention with hundreds of thousands of people having attended them since their launch. (Yonhap)