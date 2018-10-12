KT to provide special offer on top-up SIM card

BUSINESS

KT Corp., South Korea's leading wireless and fixed-line services provider, said Friday it will provide a special offer for foreigners purchasing its new top-up SIM card, which can be recharged for calls and texts.



The telecom giant released South Korea's first top-up SIM card last month. Compared with other products in the local market, users can add more messages and calls on the original plan.







Models pose with KT Corp.`s top-up SIM card in this photo provided by the company on Oct. 12, 2018. (Yonhap)

To promote sales, KT said it will provide a free top-up worth1,100 won ($1) when purchasing data plans of five, 10 or 30 days.KT said the amount is enough to make a two-minute international voice call to the United States.KT added the new card allows foreigners to enjoy unlimited data use and free inbound calls and texts.The mobile carrier said the new SIM card is available at its centers located in major airports, including Incheon International Airport. In South Korea, overseas visitors need to provide passport or registration card information to purchase SIM cards.The company said handsets that have country locks are not compatible with its SIMs and asked customers to check their devices before making a purchase. (Yonhap)