High school exam question on celebrity scandal sparks dispute

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Oct 12, 2018 - 15:05
  • Updated : Oct 12, 2018 - 15:05
Exam papers from a girls’ high school in Incheon included a question related to a recent alleged assault incident involving Goo Ha-ra and her ex-boyfriend, touching off a storm of criticism.

Korean media outlets reported that the controversial question was included in a midterm exam held Thursday. A picture of the exam question went viral after it was uploaded on the internet. 


(Twitter)

Many criticized the school and the teacher who came up with the question, pointing out that the tone of the question is not appropriate given that revenge porn allegations involving Goo Ha-ra and her ex-boyfriend surfaced only a week ago.

Separately, the high school turned out to have faced a wave of #MeToo allegations against some of its teachers. The vice principal said the school is currently reviewing the exam question incident.

