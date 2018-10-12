Ex-President Lee appeals corruption ruling

NATIONAL

Former President Lee Myung-bak will appeal the court ruling that found him guilty of corruption and other irregularities, his lawyer said Friday.



Kang Hoon, Lee's legal counsel, said he plans to submit the required documents for an appeal to the Seoul High Court in the afternoon.







(Yonhap)

Lee, president from 2008-2013, was convicted on Oct. 5 of bribery, embezzlement and other charges and sentenced to 15 years in prison.The court found that he was the de facto owner of his brother's auto parts company and that he used his presidential power to benefit the firm and himself, including accepting a 5.9 billion won ($5.2 million) bribe from Samsung.Prosecutors have also appealed the ruling. (Yonhap)