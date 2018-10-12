Heads of 6 N. Korean universities to visit Canada next week: report

NATIONAL

The heads of six major North Korean universities will visit Canada next week at the invitation of the University of British Columbia, American broadcaster Radio Free Asia reported on Friday.



The Canada-DPRK Knowledge Partnership Program, affiliated with the UBC, told RFA that a 12-member North Korean delegation, including the heads or deputy heads of Kim Il Sung University and five other universities, will visit the Canadian university in Vancouver from Oct. 16-20 for academic exchanges. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea -- North Korea.







(Yonhap)

The five others are Kim Chaek University of Technology, Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies, University of National Economy, Wonsan University of Economics and Pyongyang University of Commerce, RFA said, adding that officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Education Commission will also be included in the delegation."It is unusual for a North Korean delegation composed of heads of major universities to visit a foreign university," an official at KPP was quoted as telling RFA."The purpose of this visit is to widen the scope of academic exchanges and explore measures to further promote knowledge exchanges," the official said.KPP, which started in 2011, is a program that invites North Korean university professors to the UBC every year for six months of training. Last year, 40 professors participated in the program.This year, professors of forestry were included for the first time, and six North Korean scholars reportedly began their training program at the UBC in July. (Yonhap)