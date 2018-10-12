[Weather] Chilly, sunny weather continues on weekend

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Friday morning in Korea will be even colder than Thursday’s, as the temperatures plunge below 5 degrees Celsius nationwide. Some central regions and mountain areas will see sub-zero temperatures with ice and frost.Bright sunshine will cause temperatures to rebound 16 to 20 C during the day, which is 2 to 4 C warmer than Thursday’s afternoon weather. As the clear sky can reinforce the surge of dry air, the Korea Meteorological Administration advised residents in Korea to take extra care regarding fire prevention.The weather on the weekend will be chilly in the morning, but clear skies nationwide will promote a quick warm up in the afternoon. The temperature on Saturday will plummet to 0 to 12 C in the morning and set to rebound 18 to 21 C in the daytime.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)