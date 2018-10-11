BTS to perform in Paris ahead of Moon's visit

South Korean boy group BTS will stage a special performance in Paris next week at a cultural event marking the scheduled visit there by President Moon Jae-in, Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
The event will be held Sunday, one day after Moon arrives in France on a four-day state visit.
It will consist of various performances by Korean traditional and pop artists, including BTS, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.
The seven-member boy group is causing a global sensation with its latest album, "Love Yourself: Answer," which is ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
Its latest achievement includes the Favorite Social Artist award at the 2018 American Music Awards.
The group was also invited to a United Nations meeting last month to give a short opening speech before a large audience of global leaders, including Moon's wife, Kim Jung-sook.
The cultural event in Paris will be attended by some 400 people, including about 100 pre-selected French fans of South Korean pop culture, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The South Korean president will leave France on Tuesday to head for Italy, the second leg of his four-nation Europe tour that will later take him to Brussels and Copenhagen. (Yonhap)