BTS to perform in Paris ahead of Moon's visit

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean boy group BTS will stage a special performance in Paris next week at a cultural event marking the scheduled visit there by President Moon Jae-in, Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.



The event will be held Sunday, one day after Moon arrives in France on a four-day state visit.



It will consist of various performances by Korean traditional and pop artists, including BTS, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.







The seven-member boy group is causing a global sensation with its latest album, "Love Yourself: Answer," which is ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.Its latest achievement includes the Favorite Social Artist award at the 2018 American Music Awards.The group was also invited to a United Nations meeting last month to give a short opening speech before a large audience of global leaders, including Moon's wife, Kim Jung-sook.The cultural event in Paris will be attended by some 400 people, including about 100 pre-selected French fans of South Korean pop culture, Cheong Wa Dae said.The South Korean president will leave France on Tuesday to head for Italy, the second leg of his four-nation Europe tour that will later take him to Brussels and Copenhagen. (Yonhap)